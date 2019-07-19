Three young children found after reportedly missing in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three silver alerts were issued by police for children reported missing in Waterbury on Friday morning.

1-year-old Terrah Gomez is described as a white female with brown eyes

3-year-old Leucian Gomez is described as a white male with brown eyes

4-year-old Orianne Gomez is described as a white female with green eyes

No additional information is available at this time.

