NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A TikTok star and world record holder visited Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital Monday with a special delivery.

Russell Cassevah is a three-time Guinness World Record holder for walking across Legos barefoot. After he broke that second record, he quit his job and started LittleBricks Charity, a nonprofit that brings Lego sets to kids being treated in hospitals. He spreads the word about the organization using TikTok.

“It’s the most requested toy in children’s hospitals, so already we’re checking that box, but more importantly, it provides an escape for these kids,” Cassevah said. “Instead of being in a hospital room, tied to IVs, they’re now a pirate on the seven seas or a police officer chasing down that criminal.”

With 1.3 million people following along on social media, the charity collects new sets from viewers who send them in the mail or give financial donations to purchase them. Cassevah made the 11-hour trip from Virginia to drop off Lego sets and visit the kids at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital.

“Nothing changes a kid’s day like an event like today, playing with Legos, getting to be around other kids doing things that make the hospital feel a little less scary,” Teresa Kristoff, a child life supervisor at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital, said.

Over the past 17 months, LittleBricks has delivered to 34 hospitals nationwide, bringing smiles to over 75,000 kids.