Tiny houses could be big solution to affordable housing options in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tiny houses could be the solution to expanding options for affordable housing across the country and right here in New Haven.

The goal of the Tiny House movement is to make more middle ground housing available to families who can’t afford private development, and those who don’t qualify for public or income restricted homes.

Quinnipiac Law Student, Katherine McComic, says that tiny homes maybe a viable solution to the affordable housing crisis in New Haven.

“In New Haven we don’t have any middle ground options. You have either non-profit developers or public housing creating the only affordable housing. Many times you’ll see Tiny Houses built as little cottages, same thing. The idea is small living. You don’t need 1,000 square feet and you don’t need 8,000 square feet of a house. You can live nicely and comfortably in more efficient spaces.” – Katherine McComic, QU Law Student

McComic is working with the City Deputy Director of Zoning to see how they can use city-owned vacant lots as land for affordable options for those who need it most.

“Cities of New Haven’s size are really facing a crunch, we have the extremely extremely inexpensive apartments reserved for those who are the neediest, and then everything else in the market place, so nothing in between.” – Katherine McComic, QU Law Student

McComic says that the hope is that the costs of such small living will act as an affordable tool to expand options for affordable housing.

Richard Normal, a New Haven Resident who has lived in a tiny house for three years, says he’s all for it.