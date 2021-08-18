Toad’s Place requires proof of vaccine or negative COVID-19 test from guests

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Toad’s Place in New Haven will now require guests to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test received within the past 72 hours.

The venue is asking guests to bring their vaccination cards, either the physical copy or a clear digital photo. If not vaccinated, guests are asked to bring printed or digital proof of their recent negative PCR tests.

Toad’s Place will have limited quantities of rapid tests available at the door for anyone who opts to do so.

Masks will be required at any event by employees and customers regardless of vaccination status, per Mayor Elicker’s mandate.

