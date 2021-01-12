Toddler found wandering in San Diego not missing Ansonia girl Vanessa Morales, police confirm

The video above is from a previous story.

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — The search for missing Ansonia toddler Vanessa Morales continues as police confirm a baby found wandering alone in San Diego is not her.

A toddler, who was wearing only a diaper, was found Monday wandering alone at a San Marcos apartment complex.

Ansonia police told News 8 on Tuesday that the department has been in contact with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and that the wandering child is not Vanessa.

Just before 4:30 a.m., the sheriff’s department said it the child’s parents have been located.

UPDATE: found toddler in @SDSOSanMarcos. The parents have been located. Additional information will be provided tomorrow. We want to thank @sanmarcoscity residents and countless others for their concern and prayers. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 12, 2021

The search alerted residents in Connecticut because the child looks very similar to 2-year-old Vanessa, who has been missing out of Ansonia since December 2019.

Do you recognize the toddler in these photos? @SDSOSanMarcos Deputies found her wandering at a basketball court of the Barham Villas Apartments in the 500 block of E. Barham Drive around 6:00 p.m. We’re looking for her parents or guardians. 📞 858-565-5200 if you have info. pic.twitter.com/Dmc5c4DPV1 — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 12, 2021

There was a story done about a toddler wandering alone in #SanDiego. Some people thought she might be 2 yr-old Vanessa Morales, who is still missing from #Ansonia. Ansonia PD just told me the girl in CA is NOT Vanessa. This is a pic of Vanessa. Spread it & keep looking. .@WTNH pic.twitter.com/MZJfyGU0yc — CTLaSalle Blanks (@CTLaSalleBlanks) January 12, 2021

Her mother, Christine Holloway, was found beaten to death in their home the same day she disappeared.

The child’s father, Jose Morales, is behind bars charged with Holloway’s death. But police are still left with more questions than answers when it comes to Vanessa’s whereabouts — even a year later.

However, they have a strong belief that the toddler is still alive because several items, like a backpack diaper bag, car seat and comforter, were taken when she went missing.

Police said Holloway used the items to care for Vanessa daily, and believe they may still be with her or were thrown away.

“When you see things like that, that are missing that would be used to care for a child, that gives us the impetus that she is still out there and she’s with someone,” Lieutenant Patrick Lynch said in a news conference back in December 2019.

Those with any information or tips are asked to call police or the FBI.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to bringing Vanessa home or for anyone who has the unharmed child in their possession.