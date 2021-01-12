Toddler found wandering in San Diego not missing Ansonia girl Vanessa Morales, police confirm

The video above is from a previous story.
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — The search for missing Ansonia toddler Vanessa Morales continues as police confirm a baby found wandering alone in San Diego is not her.
A toddler, who was wearing only a diaper, was found Monday wandering alone at a San Marcos apartment complex.
Ansonia police told News 8 on Tuesday that the department has been in contact with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and that the wandering child is not Vanessa.
Just before 4:30 a.m., the sheriff’s department said it the child’s parents have been located.
The search alerted residents in Connecticut because the child looks very similar to 2-year-old Vanessa, who has been missing out of Ansonia since December 2019.
Her mother, Christine Holloway, was found beaten to death in their home the same day she disappeared.
The child’s father, Jose Morales, is behind bars charged with Holloway’s death. But police are still left with more questions than answers when it comes to Vanessa’s whereabouts — even a year later.
However, they have a strong belief that the toddler is still alive because several items, like a backpack diaper bag, car seat and comforter, were taken when she went missing.
Police said Holloway used the items to care for Vanessa daily, and believe they may still be with her or were thrown away.
“When you see things like that, that are missing that would be used to care for a child, that gives us the impetus that she is still out there and she’s with someone,” Lieutenant Patrick Lynch said in a news conference back in December 2019.
Those with any information or tips are asked to call police or the FBI.
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to bringing Vanessa home or for anyone who has the unharmed child in their possession.