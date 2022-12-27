New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker signed a new city ordinance on Nov. 3, 2022, changing city law to use people-first language. (Source: City of New Haven)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker has a new challenger for the 2023 candidacy.

Tom Goldenberg filed papers alongside his family on Tuesday, making him an official candidate for the upcoming mayoral election. Goldberg grew up in West Haven by two public school teachers.

Watch Goldenberg announce his candidacy during a press conference:

He is running on a platform that includes the improvement of public education, affordable housing, safety, and racial equity for the people of the Elm City.

“Our current crisis of leadership has led to our schools having the worst chronic absenteeism in the state,” Goldenberg said in a statement. “Meanwhile, property taxes and rents have increased to the point that people cannot afford to stay in their homes, let alone start businesses.”

Additionally, Goldenberg said that “our community deserves more,” noting that he sees potential for economic growth in the city. On the side, Goldenberg mentors several minority-owned businesses in the city and serves on the Board of Directors for the Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen.

“I care about this city and believe I can make a difference by giving back to my community,” Goldenberg said.

Mayor Elicker has been the incumbent mayor since 2020.

The Democratic primary for New Haven Mayor will take place on Sept. 12, 2023.