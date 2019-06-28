Breaking News
Tony Reyes to be named permanent New Haven police chief

New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has confirmed that Tony Reyes has been selected to be the next police chief in New Haven.

Reyes is currently the interim police chief for the New Haven Police Department but will be named the permanent police chief.

There are no further details at this time. News 8 is working get more information from Reyes, as well as the city of New Haven.

