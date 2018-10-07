Tornado cleanup effort continues at Sleeping Giant State Park

New Haven

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A major effort to clean up Hamden after a tornado swept through in May continued on Sunday morning.

About 40 volunteers working with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection went out to the trails at Sleeping Giant State Park.

The volunteers said they have been cleaning every Sunday and that they have reclaimed about half of the 35 total miles of trails.

The group met at 8:30 a.m.

