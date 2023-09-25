MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old Torrington man was taken into custody last week for robbing a Milford bank in August, according to authorities.

Bamm Oh, also known as Paul Bamm Oh, is facing an additional charge of fifth-degree larceny. He was assigned a $120,000 bond.

Oh robbed the Devon branch of the Milford Bank at noon on Aug. 25, according to police. He allegedly showed the bank teller a note that claimed he’d shoot her if she didn’t hand over money.

Surveillance photos released on social media, and tips from the public, led police to Oh, officials said.