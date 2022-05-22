NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An employee of a road side assistance tow truck company died while helping a driver in distress, according to the North Haven Fire Department.

The accident happened Saturday night around 7 p.m., according to fire officials. The tow truck driver had pulled over to provide help on Interstate 91 near exits 10 and 11.

He was then hit by another car.

The North Haven Police Department and Connecticut State Police have not indicated if an arrest has been made.

The tow truck company is planning on creating a memorial at the accident site, according to another employee. They also intend on returning his truck home as a way to pay respect.

His co-workers are asking people to respect the “Move Over” Law, which is enforced in all 50 states. This law instructs drivers to move over to another lane if an emergency vehicle is pulled over and providing aid. Tow trucks giving road side assistance fall under this category.

Connecticut State Police urge people to follow this legislation. News 8 talked to Connecticut Trooper Cash, who was nearly hit as he was issuing a citation. He provided video evidence of the incident. The footage shows a close call that could have turned deadly because the person did not move over.

Correction made: This was incorrectly reported as Route 15. It has since been changed to Interstate 91.