Tow truck funeral procession in North Haven

New Haven

by: Stephanie Simoni

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A tow truck procession traveled through town Wednesday in honor of Michael Monaco, 38. 

“Mike would take off his shirt for anybody. Didn’t have a mean soul in his body,” said his friend, Scott Nicoll. 

“He was a good boss,” said his former employee Patrick Knox. “He was a good guy. All around good guy.”

Flowers now sit outside of his garage, Mike’s Automotive Services on Route 22. He died suddenly from a medical condition and is remembered as hard-working, determined, and generous. 

“I just talked with him last week, he said he was doing fine. It was a big shocker,” said Knox.

“This is just our way of showing appreciation and thanks to him,” said Nicoll.

Monaco’s casket traveled on his flatbed stopping for a moment outside his shop. Then, the tow trucks came. One after one in solemn solidarity.

Nicoll said, “We all stick together as one big family and honor him. ‘Cause that’s what he would want.”

Monaco’s motto in life is to never leave behind loose ends, but he leaves something more powerful behind, a legacy of compassion and kindness.

