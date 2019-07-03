Town considers ban on dogs from East Haven beaches

An East Haven town councilman proposed Tuesday night an ordinance that would fine violators who bring their dogs to the town’s beaches.

Right now, east haven has an informal ban on dogs at the beach. There’s even signs posted, including at Momauguin Beach.

But no official ordinance means no punishment for people who break the rules.

Folks are divided on the issue, here’s what they told News 8:

Erica Lewis Patterson of East Haven said, “People really shouldn’t have their dogs on the beach because kids play in the sand out here, and dogs poop and pee near where the kids play, and it’s just not sanitary to me.”

Monique Morales of East Haven said, “As long as the owners are picking up after their dogs then I think you know, everyone and any animal should be able to enjoy the beach.”

No decision has been made yet on the ordinance.