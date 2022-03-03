GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Guilford basketball courts have been located next to the police complex for more than 20 years. Now the town wants to move them to a new location and put in a maintenance garage.

It’s a very difficult decision that makes economic sense, but some people are against it.

There is history to the recreational basketball courts that are located right off the highway next to the Guilford Police Department.

“This court is an integral part of the youth, especially at Adams Middle School,” Michael Lawton said. “It’s right down the street. It’s an essential part of town.”

The town has approved a new equipment garage for police, fire and other emergency equipment to be built where the courts are currently located. The courts would move 2.7 miles up the road to Bittner Park.

“If it’s in the middle of the woods, one of the problems is there could be predators over there,” Eric Lawton said. “I don’t think a predator or drug dealer would find it comfortable coming in an entrance that says Guilford Police Department.”

Not only are the court centrally located by the highway and the police department, but they are also located right next to the fire department. There have been some safety concerns even when the courts were put in 20 years ago that when the fire trucks head to an emergency, there were kids on bikes or crossing the street.

“There was concern about having emergency vehicles screaming through parking lots where our youth might be riding their bikes,” First Selectman Matt Hoey (D-Guilford) said. “That is not the predominant concern.”

The primary concern right now, Hoey says, is that Guilford has emergency equipment exposed to the elements scattered throughout the town. A garage will give them immediate access to the gear. While Hoey said Bittner Park is further out, it will be with the rest of the ballfields.

“That is Guilford sports complex, our recreation complex,” Hoey said. “We have Little League fields out there, we have softball fields out there, and softball fields for adults that are lit. We have a soccer field that our varsity high school team plays on…those are lit.”

The first selectman wants to remind the community this is still in the preliminary stages and they don’t even have architectural drawings yet.