“People cannot feel safe just because they’ve had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said one WHO official. (Getty Images)

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Cheshire is requiring face coverings for all visitors and employees inside municipal facilities effective Aug. 9.

This is due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and positivity rates in the Cheshire community, according to the town’s website.