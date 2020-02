HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Hamden is hosting a gun buyback event Saturday.

The goal is to prevent guns from falling into the wrong hands, as well as to promote gun safety and safe storage.

People can turn in their unwanted guns safely in exchange for gift cards from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hamden Police Department.

They will also be distributing a limited amount of free gun locks and car safes.