HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Hamden announced that the emergency mask mandate will no longer be in effect starting Friday.

The decision was made after Mayor Lauren Garrett examined data and consulted with professionals.

Mayor Garrett previously issued an emergency executive order of the mandatory use of face masks in the town on Dec. 11, 2021, requiring citizens to wear masks that are compliant with CDC guidelines in Town-owned buildings.

On Monday, Governor Lamont will announce his plan to eliminate statewide school mask requirements, allowing these decisions to be determined at a local level.

Hamden Public Schools will hold a special Board Meeting on Monday to discuss the Governor’s removal of the school mask mandate and vote to reinstate mask requirements within the district.

