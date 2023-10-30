ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) – A tractor-trailer crash caused lane closures Monday morning on Route 34 in Orange.

Police said both eastbound and westbound lanes on Route 34 are closed between Mapledale Road and Racebrook Road due to the crash. The crash involved a tractor-trailer, another vehicle and a telephone pole.

Power in the area has been shut off and state police have been called in to assist with the crash.

There is no ETA as to when the lanes will reopen. Police said there is no information regarding any injuries at this time.

