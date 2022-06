CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-84 Thursday morning, causing delays and closures.

The tractor-trailer fire occurred on I-84 eastbound between Exits 26 and 27 in Cheshire just after 2:30 a.m. It took hours for the scene to clear, but lanes have since reopened.

The truck was reportedly hauling candy, officials said.

There are no injuries reported at this time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

