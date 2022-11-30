MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and another car shut down the Milford Rest Area on I-95 south Wednesday morning.

The local fire department, state police, and EMS responded to the scene just before 11 a.m. and the Connecticut Department of Transportation was requested to assist with traffic.

Serious injuries were reported, though the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time, police said.

The Milford Rest Area on I-95 south is shut down for the investigation.

This is an active scene and developing story.

