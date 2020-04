BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Transportation reported Thursday evening a tractor-trailer had been involved in a crash on I-95 northbound between exits 56-57.

One lane is open at this time. News 8 cameras on the scene show traffic backed up and the tractor-trailer down the embankment of the highway.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection report they have crew on the way to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.