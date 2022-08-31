WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-91 South between exits 14 and 13 in Wallingford is partly closed Wednesday morning due to a tractor-trailer crash.

State police said the highway’s right lane is closed following the crash. They also stated the tractor-trailer was down an embankment as a result of the wreck.

There are no reports of any injuries from the police at this time.

Troopers are asking people to use caution when traveling in the area and to expect traffic delays. Open News 8’s Live Traffic Map for up-to-date roadway conditions.

Follow News 8 for more updates on this story as it develops.