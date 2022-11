MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An overturned tractor-trailer has partly closed I-91 South in Meriden on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred just after 3 a.m. between exits 17 and 15. The left town lanes of traffic are currently closed according to the DOT. Expect heavy delays in this area.

