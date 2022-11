WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor-trailer fire on I-95 North in West Haven partially closed the highway on Wednesday morning.

The right and center lanes are shut down near exits 41 and 42. The crash was first reported around 5 a.m.

There is no word yet as to what caused this incident or if there are any injuries on the scene.

Expect heavy delays in this area.

Watch News 8’s live traffic map below for traffic conditions: