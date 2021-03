NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are responding to a motor vehicle crash that has closed three lanes on Interstate 91 on Thursday.

DOT officials say I-91 Southbound is congested between Exits 10 and 7 due to a 3-car accident between Exits 8 and 7.

The three left lanes are closed. No word on injuries.

The roads have now been cleared.

This is breaking news. Stay tuned for updates.