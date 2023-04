FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Service from New Haven to Grand Central Station is delayed after a train hit a person near Fairfield on Sunday, according to the Metro-North Railroad.

Customers on the New Haven line will experience delays of about an hour, the railroad tweeted at about 2 p.m. Service is delayed between Green’s Farms and Bridgeport.

No other information was immediately available. News 8 has reached out for more.