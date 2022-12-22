MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was injured after a train hit an unoccupied vehicle Thursday evening in Meriden.

Two vehicles had crashed in the area of Brittania Street and Center Street, leaving one disabled on the tracks, according to a spokesperson for the City of Meriden.

Police were in the process of notifying Amtrak about the stuck vehicle when a northbound train hit it.

Traffic was being rerouted through the area, as of 9 p.m.

News 8 has reached out to Amtrak for more details.

This is a developing situation and information will be added as it is made available.