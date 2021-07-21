Transfer Station in Woodbridge temporarily closed due to radio tower damage

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Town officials provide a message of caution as they temporarily close Transfer Station due to a damaged radio tower.

On Tuesday, Woodbridge released a civic alert that announced Transfer Station’s temporary closure. This closure began at 12:30 p.m., following concerns over storm damage and loose guide wires on an inactive radio tower nearby. The tower is over 100 feet tall, with the ability to cause serious damage if it were to fall.

Transfer Station will not reopen until the tower contractor can fully evaluate the safety of the structure.