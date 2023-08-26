NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A back-to-school event was held Saturday in New Haven in memory of Trequon Lawrence, who was shot and killed in September 2022.

Lawrence’s parents and New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson were among those who attended the event at the College Woods Pavillion in East Rock Park. It included backpack giveaways, food, games, and raffles.

Lawrence’s parents said he had a big heart for education and helping the kids in his neighborhood, so they organized this event for the community in his honor.

His parents believe the shooting was a misunderstanding. Jacobson said investigators are close to solving the crime but still need one piece of evidence.