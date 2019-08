MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A homeowner is forced to find a new place to live after a tree crashed into their home in Milford.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Sunday morning on Home Acres Avenue. The homeowner, who was inside at the time, suffered minor injuries.

Officials say the home is unlivable right now due to the damage.

