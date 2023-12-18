WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Powerful wind and rain toppled trees, knocked out power and flooded roads in New Haven County Sunday night into Monday.

“We heard a crash, a thud, the house shook and we heard glass breaking,” recounted Nancy Novak of Wallingford.

Nancy and Steve Novak ran from their bedroom, trying to figure out what it was.

“You don’t know what to say,” she said. “It’s terrifying!”

Part of a tree crashed onto their Wallingford home, with branches coming through their roof and skylight. They, along with their son Andy, jumped right into action.

“We got the ladder, we got the tarp up, he’s up on the roof,” Steve Novak said. “We held it off a little bit, but it was pouring through all the holes.”

They’re now left picking up the pieces and repairing the damage this tree caused.

“All the ceilings are coming down, the walls have to come down, we had water through it,” he said. “It’s an unfortunate situation but nobody got hurt, so we’re fine!”

The Novak’s are remaining optimistic and hopeful for the holidays.

“It’s a few days before Christmas, so we’ll see what happens,” Nancy Novak said. “We usually have Christmas here, so we’ll see. It will be an adventure.”

Wallingford police told News 8 it was a busy day for them. They got several calls for trees and wires down.

In nearby Cheshire, police said a tree took down power lines in Southington, knocking out traffic lights and other power in the north end of town.

In Wolcott, the heavy rain flooded roadways.

“There are a lot of branches down, roads being inundated for water,” Wolcott Police Chief Ed Stephens said. “It’s been hard for people to pass through. We had a mudslide in the north end of town.”

As emergency crews continue their work across New Haven County, you’re being encouraged to stay away from downed lines and to not drive through standing water.