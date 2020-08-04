Tree falls on man in New Haven, severely injuring his legs

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A man was seriously hurt after a tree fell on him in New Haven as Tropical Storm Isaias hit the state Tuesday.

That tree fell on top of a man right outside the Newhall Package Store at around 3:30 p.m. News 8 talked to a man who lives nearby who said that he saw the whole thing.

“He was going to the package store, trying to get in the package store. The tree came down, caught him. BOOM! Under the tree. They had to dig him out in order to get him out of there. Very scary. You hate to walk now man, this weather is messed up,” said the neighbor.

News 8 was told that the man who was under the tree was rushed to the hospital and has severe injuries to his legs. There is no word on his identity or current condition at this time.

The package store remains open.