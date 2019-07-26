Tribute to be held to honor New Haven coaching legend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A big tribute will be held next weekend to honor a local coaching legend.

Bob Saulsbury led Wilbur Cross High School to nine state championships in a coaching career that spanned more than thirty years. He was also the first African-American to coach on the high school level in the elm city.

In 2014, the Cross High School gym was re-named in his honor. News 8’s Keith Kountz sat down with Saulsbury and asked him what it takes to championship caliber team.

“Winning is wonderful yes, heaven knows I enjoy winning, but when you have players that can be law abiding citizens and make a significant contribution to their community and try to be leaders and do the right thing, that was very important to you,” said Saulsbury.

Saulsbury is in both the Wilbur Cross and Hillhouse High School Basketball Halls of Fame. He started as a player at Hillhouse, before starting his coaching career.

Next Sunday, August 4th, a gala will be held at Cascade Fine Dining at 480 Sherman Avenue in Hamden, from 2-6 p.m. to celebrate Bob Saulsbury’s 90th birthday.

Tickets cost $65 a person and tables of 10 will be available to be reserved in advance at a reduced price.

For more information, contact Sharon Bradford at 475-220-7527, Neil Richardson at 203-376-1385, Dwight Ware at 203-410-8912 or Reggie Hayes at 203-865-4270.

Tax Deductions can be made out to Nuts About Health, Inc which is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit. Proceeds will benefit the Robert H. Saulsbury Scholarship Fund.