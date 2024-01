MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police trooper was at the scene of a vehicle crash when he was hit by another vehicle on Tuesday, according to state police.

The trooper was at a crash on Interstate 691 East near Exit 3 in Meriden when the second crash happened, according to authorities. State police have not specified if he was in his cruiser, or was a pedestrian at the time.

He was taken to a hospital, and is expected to survive.