SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut state trooper sustained minor injuries following a wrong-way crash on I-84 West in Southbury Saturday night, according to state police.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. A state cruiser and a Mercedes-Benz were traveling down I-84 West around exit 15. The Mercedes was traveling the wrong way in the left lane and collided with the trooper’s vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to Waterbury Hospital for minor injuries following the collision, the state police said.

The driver of the Mercedes, identified as Victor Hugo Pelaez-Macas, 34, from Waterbury, was found to be at fault for the crash. He was placed under arrest by state police for driving the wrong way, operating a motor vehicle without a license, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and reckless endangerment.

Pelaez-Macas was assigned a $10,000 cash/surety bond, according to state police. He posted his bond and is now due in court on October 5.