ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — First responders in Ansonia responded to a home Saturday afternoon to find a truck inside of it.

Police said the driver was already out of the truck when they arrived.

He did not have any significant injuries. No one was inside the home when the accident happened.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.