MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A truck that was hauling bread burst into flames on Monday morning in Milford, according to the fire department.

The fire happened at about 6:10 a.m. to 1063 Boston Post Rd. The box truck was fully on fire when crews arrived.

Fire officials said the state department of consumer protection was called to the scene because of the bread.

No one was injured. A cause of the fire has not been revealed.