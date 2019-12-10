Trump ‘favor’ request tops list of notable quotes in 2019

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — President Donald Trump‘s request of a “favor” from his Ukrainian counterpart tops a Yale Law School librarian’s list of the most notable quotes of 2019.

Trump said, “I would like you to do us a favor, though,” in a July 25 phone call with President Volodymr Zelenskiy.

The list assembled by Fred Shapiro, an associate director at the library, is an annual update to “The Yale Book of Quotations,” which was first published in 2006.

Also represented on the list are quotes from presidential candidates, the struggle over Brexit, and activist Greta Thunberg’s scolding of world leaders on climate change.