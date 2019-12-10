Breaking News
Three car accident closes two lanes on I-84 East in Southington near Exit 32
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Trump ‘favor’ request tops list of notable quotes in 2019

New Haven

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — President Donald Trump‘s request of a “favor” from his Ukrainian counterpart tops a Yale Law School librarian’s list of the most notable quotes of 2019.

Trump said, “I would like you to do us a favor, though,” in a July 25 phone call with President Volodymr Zelenskiy.

The list assembled by Fred Shapiro, an associate director at the library, is an annual update to “The Yale Book of Quotations,” which was first published in 2006.

Also represented on the list are quotes from presidential candidates, the struggle over Brexit, and activist Greta Thunberg’s scolding of world leaders on climate change. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Search for missing Ansonia baby continues, wake for slain mother to be held

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Search for missing Ansonia baby continues, wake for slain mother to be held"

Hamden officer accused of shooting at unarmed couple due in court

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden officer accused of shooting at unarmed couple due in court"

Suspicious substance found at Yale New Haven Hospital determined to be safe

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspicious substance found at Yale New Haven Hospital determined to be safe"

Wilbur Cross High School students hold rally for classmate facing deportation

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilbur Cross High School students hold rally for classmate facing deportation"

Branford to ban all single-use plastic bags by Dec. 12

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Branford to ban all single-use plastic bags by Dec. 12"

Police investigate unknown substance found at Yale New Haven Hospital

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigate unknown substance found at Yale New Haven Hospital"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss