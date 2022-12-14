GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage of a fallen New York Police Department officer’s Guilford home, the nonprofit announced Wednesday.

Officer Eric Murray died on April 9, 2020 from complications of COVID-19, which he contracted while in the line of duty, according to Tunnels to Towers.

“The support I have received from Tunnel to Towers has helped me in ways I cannot even describe,” Carolina Murray, his widow, said in the written announcement. “Not only have they lifted a huge financial burden off of me in the most difficult time, but they have allowed me to focus my energy on the things that really matter, my daughters.”

Murray had been with the department for more than 16 years.

The announcement was part of the nonprofit’s Season of Hope Campaign. The charity plans to pay off the mortgages on the homes of 200 fallen first responders, Gold Star families and “catastrophically injured” veterans this year.

“This holiday season, we honor those families who have sacrificed so much for all of us,” Tunnel to Towers CEO Frank Siller said in the written announcement. “To the families who are still grieving the recent loss of a loved one and to those who are enduring another year with an empty seat at the table, Tunnel to Towers is honored to celebrate your loved one’s service and ensure that you and your family can stay in your home forever.”

The foundation announced earlier this month that it had paid off the mortgage on the home of fallen Bristol Lt. Dustin DeMonte.