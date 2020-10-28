Tweed Airport conducting triennial safety drill Wednesday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tweed-New Haven Airport is conducting an important safety drill Wednesday.

Airport officials say it only happens once every three years, and this time, things are going to be a little different.

Coronavirus precautions are in place, and they’re being incorporated into the safety exercise.

They’ll be making sure the airport is sticking to FAA guidelines and double-checking important COVID protocols, like sanitizing stations and touchless technology.

The drill will have minimal effect on air traffic, officials say.