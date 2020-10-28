Tweed Airport conducting triennial safety drill Wednesday

New Haven

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tweed-New Haven Airport is conducting an important safety drill Wednesday.

Airport officials say it only happens once every three years, and this time, things are going to be a little different.

Coronavirus precautions are in place, and they’re being incorporated into the safety exercise.

They’ll be making sure the airport is sticking to FAA guidelines and double-checking important COVID protocols, like sanitizing stations and touchless technology.

The drill will have minimal effect on air traffic, officials say.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven Police to address uptick in crime Wednesday

News /

Police Activity League to host trick-or-treating event in Waterbury

News /

New Haven deputy economic development director lays out new plan to revive old local site of New Haven coliseum

News /

Former gang member and community center teaming up to curb gang violence in Meriden

News /

Ridge Hill School in Hamden going virtual until Nov. 9

News /

New Haven PD: officers who used pepper spray on BLM protesters at police headquarters over the summer won't be disciplined

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss