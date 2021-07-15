Tweed Airport to host public forum, provide plans for traffic and safety improvements

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tweed-New Haven Airport will host a public forum to share information about plans for improvements related to enhancing traffic flow and safety Thursday night.

The airport prepares to undertake updates to the existing west terminal facility.

RELATED: Avelo Airlines to send $1.2 million to Tweed Airport for terminal improvements

The traffic calming measures are part of larger plans announced in May to move the airport forward to the benefit of flyers, taxpayers, and the local economy. The forum will begin Thursday at 6 p.m.

