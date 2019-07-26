Tweed attorneys send letter to Attorney General Tong on airport runway expansion

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Lawyers for Tweed New Haven Airport are firing back after top leaders in the state senate asked for an appeal of the runway expansion ruling.

They sent a letter to Attorney General William Tong saying the city of New Haven and the airport had plenty of reasons to end a deal limiting the length of the runway because the state did not deliver on its promises.

Tong declined to comment on the letter.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss