Tweed expansion planning process is in the works, neighbors say environmental and traffic issues will only increase

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Tweed Airport expansion planning process is in the works. The City of New Haven says it’s a step closer to improving access for New Haven to markets across the country. However, neighbors living around the airport are not happy.

Garrett Sheehan president & CEO with the Greater New Haven Chamber of

Commerce said one of the challenges businesses have in the Elm City – pertaining to the airport – is the limited amount of flights.

“For our businesses, so much of work nowadays is through technology, but there are times you have to face-to-face and need to be able to get somewhere and that’s one of the challenges we have here.” – Garrett Sheehan President & CEO with the Greater New Haven Chamber of

Commerce

Tweed offers commercial flights three times a day to Philadelphia and once on Saturday to Charlotte – it’s a hub for American Airlines.

Airport officials told NEWS8, the change could bring in up to 10 flights per day.

Sheehan added that enhancing service at Tweed is critical to the city’s economic health, and more destinations would make a big difference.

“In this situation here there’s an airport that is very close to the business district of New Haven, it is just down the street and that has the opportunity to create a real synergy for our businesses, for higher education, for medical, for healthcare.” – Garrett Sheehan President & CEO with the Greater New Haven Chamber of

Commerce

Airport officials said they are in an 18-month process to execute a new master plan. The process includes getting input from residents.

Some neighbors we talked to aren’t too thrilled about the idea.

Richie Dechane told NEWS8, “I get a lot of jet fumes inside my house. When the helicopter’s come in my house shakes. When the president comes in, forget about it.”

Neighbors also said traffic is already a nightmare and can’t imagine the airport expanding.

Laura McHugh – who lives right across the street from the runway – told NEWS8 that people picking up or dropping off someone at the airport park right in front of her house.

“Some are Uber drivers some are people waiting for people to come off the plane and the traffic here is terrible.” – Laura McHugh, Tweed Airport neighbor

WEB EXTRA: Tweed neighbor Laura McHugh reacts to Tweed’s proposed expansion: cites traffic increase, noise pollution, and fuel fumes.

Some neighbors said they are not sticking around if Tweed expands. Silvia Dechane said, “I’m going to move. I’m going to sell my house and move.”