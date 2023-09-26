NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It was an awful scene that played out Tuesday at Tweed-New Haven Airport.

But, it’s to help prepare first responders for the worst.

The airport’s annual disaster drill centered around a scenario where an Avelo Airlines jet crashed into a school bus, littering the tarmac with victims.

While the victims were actors, the stakes are real. Twenty-two agencies were on the scene to learn how to handle the pressure.

“It’s critical for our team, but also for corresponding agencies to get that real-world training in case an event like this happens, everybody’s prepared,” said Michael Jones, the CEO of New HVN, which manages the airport.

The training is mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration, and planning for Tuesday’s drill had been in the work for half of a year.