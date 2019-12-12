Tweed New Haven Airport looking ahead to expansion plan, neighbors voice environmental concerns

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On the table in New Haven Wednesday night, a long-awaited plan to finally get more flights in to Tweed Airport.

After winning a lawsuit over the summer that cleared the way for runway expansion, the airport’s focus is now a master plan to try to make that expansion happen.

The neighbor’s in New Haven are not thrilled. Residents tell News 8 they are concerned about their quality-of-life and the potential environmental impact of any expansion at the airport.

New Haven resident Claudia Bosch thinks the new master plan is necessary because “the old one dates back from 2002.” But says it’s time for a new plan that keeps neighbor concerns in mind.

Bosch cites the ‘noise’ and the ‘exhaust’ from the planes, and even flooding concerns.

All of these environmental issues nearby residents have to live through.

Sean Scanlon, the new Executive Director of Tweed New Haven Airport, says all of these concerns will be addressed in this process.

“The plan will certainly look at the environmental impact both the neighborhood and the airport are going through over the course of the next few years. We’re not going to wait for that 18-month process; we’re going to do an environmental assessment right now and hopefully have some answers sooner rather than later, but we are confident that the steps we have taken to make sure we are sustainable and resilient for future climate adaptations.” – Sean Scanlon, the new Executive Director of Tweed New Haven Airport

Those adaptations in the new master plan revealed Wednesday are also looking toward runway expansion.

“We’re trying to be the airport for southern central Connecticut. We understand that they have very different needs from Bradley or LaGuardia, but we have a million people that live in this area that are very under-served and have to drive a very long way to get to the closest airport.” – Sean Scanlon, the new Executive Director of Tweed New Haven Airport

But, some neighbors are still on the fence about the newest plan.

“I hope this master plan is more realistic and it will not be a fantasy dream. If you look into the old master plan and you look into passenger developments, etc, etc it never came to fruition and it won’t come to fruition. This is a boutique airport which is constantly getting tax payers money and we need that money in the future to actually save infrastructure in this state.” – Claudia Bosch

No final decisions were made at Wednesday’s meeting. Airport officials say this is just the beginning of an 18-month process to execute this new master plan.

There is another public hearing scheduled for Thursday at the East Haven Senior Center at 6:30pm.