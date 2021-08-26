Tweed New Haven Airport looks to add 100 new jobs

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A week after announcing Avelo Airlines was bringing non-stop service to four Florida cities, Tweed New Haven Airport began accepting applications for more than 100 new jobs.

‘And so, between the new flights and the new jobs,” said Tweed’s Executive Director Sean Scanlon, “I think it’s really a good sign of what we’ve been saying for a long time. It’s a new day for Tweed, and that new day is here.”

It’s all part of $100 million in airport renovation and expansion. Avelo, based in Houston, Texas, prides itself on being an “ultra-low-cost carrier.”

The four cities they will be offering direct flights to are Tampa, Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale and Ft. Myers. As for the new jobs, Scanlon said they’re everything from pilots to customer service, and management to entry-level. And, he promised, this is just the beginning.

“Really all leading up to a $100 million new deal for the airport, which will be a new, longer runway, and ultimately a $60 million new terminal over in East Haven. That will continue allowing us to be able to expand service. Avelo is the start.”

Scanlon said he gets calls every day from other airlines who say if they extend the runway, they want to come on board.

“The market is there, we believe in New Haven.” Now, he said, they just have to give them the ability to do that.

The airport straddles the line between New Haven and East Haven. There has been pushback through the years and not just from residents.

“I talk to all the elected officials regularly,” said Scanlon, who is also a state representative for Guilford and Branford. “They understand the importance of the project. They support the project. They just want to make sure their respective city or town is getting something out of it.”

A career fair will be held at the airport on Sept. 10. If you’re interested, learn more here.