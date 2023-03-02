NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tweed-New Haven Airport released an Environmental Assessment (EA) draft Thursday, with airport officials saying its previously announced expansion plans would improve its future environmental impact.

Tweed’s proposed expansion project includes lengthening the runway from 5,600 feet to 6,635 feet, building a 70,000-square-foot terminal on the East Haven side of the airport, and a new airport entrance along Proto Drive in East Haven, with access off Hemingway and Coe avenues.

The 206-page EA draft, which the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires, can be found here. The EA addresses concerns over noise, air quality, and traffic, among other topics.

Noise

Extending the runway and relocating the terminal reduces overall noise by reducing the number of necessary flights and shifting aircraft ground noise further from residences. Officials said the airport would also extend its ongoing Residential Sound Insulation Program to include more homes that would otherwise be significantly impacted by aircraft noise.

Air Quality

By relocating the terminal and extending the runway, the airport and its airline partners can reduce the overall impact on air quality compared to doing nothing, with potential air emissions from the construction, forecasted operations, and changes in vehicle trips associated with expansion expected to be well below thresholds set by the EPA.

Traffic

The expansion would not significantly impact the driver experience at 11 key intersections. A new traffic signal and improvements would be incorporated at the Proto Drive and Coe Ave intersection.

“Completion of this Environmental Assessment marks another successful milestone in our work to enhance HVN and fully realize a $165 million investment in southern Connecticut that will create more than 1,100 direct jobs, in addition to the more than 300 jobs already created in the last year and a half,” CEO of Avports Jorge Roberts said. “The airport will continue to see additional activity in the coming years, and the draft assessment makes clear that this project would reduce the airport’s overall environmental impact to the region as that growth occurs.”

What’s next?

The release of the EA draft marks the beginning of a 45-day public comment period, which will conclude on April 16.

During this time, community members can submit written testimony, which the FAA will review and factor into its decision. The FAA will determine the significance of potential impacts and either issue a Finding of No Significant Impact or require a more detailed study.

The Tweed-New Haven Airport Authority will also host a public information workshop and hearing on April 1 at East Haven High School. The open house-style meeting will occur from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the formal hearing and public comment session will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.