Tweed New Haven Airport revealing ‘master plan’ for 2021, looking for customer feedback

(WTNH) — Some changes are on the way at Tweed New Haven Airport, and they want to hear from you!

The airport hosted a virtual meeting Thursday to update everyone on its master plan and to hear recommendations.

This master plan started back in December 2019. Its designed to look at long-term land use for the future.

Several major items are the reason behind Tweed’s plan: the future of two runways and terminal impovements.

It looks at things like airport activity, the environmental constraints, and facility requirements.

Tweed’s Executive Director Sean Scanlon says that nothing has been decided.

“We want to maintain flexibility as we know things change and we want the airport to be in a position to whatever changes may be coming in the future.”

Any future decision that will be made will be based on safety, the community, and the environment.