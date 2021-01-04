Tweed New Haven Airport to hold public information meeting on Airport Master Plan

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Tweed New Haven Airport is holding a public information meeting on its Airport Master Plan Update this week.

Airport officials announced that the meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 7 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Due to the pandemic, the meeting will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams. To get the link to the meeting, click here before the meeting starts or go to tweedmasterplan.com.

If you cannot access it via Microsoft Teams, a phone number will also be provided at these links.

For more details on the Airport Master Plan and the meeting, click here.