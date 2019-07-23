Tweed New Haven flights cancelled due to flooding issue

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — All flights prior to 5:45 p.m. at Tweed New Haven Airport on Tuesday have been cancelled.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, events took a turn for the worse at Tweed when water started to enter the airport during the peak of the storm. Those thunderstorms and downpours overwhelmed the storm drain system. All that blacktop and tarmac does not absorb rain, and if it can’t go down those drains it has to go somewhere.

Where it ended up going was right into the terminal. New Haven’s Emergency Management Director tells us all flights heading into Tweed last night were cancelled, leaving some passengers stranded in Philadelphia.

A flight crew that was supposed to leave last night, but couldn’t, and they were forced to look for hotel rooms in New Haven. Those were apparently hard to come by, but they were working on it last night.

Officials say they are not sure on the extent of the damage done yet, but ensure that people are safe. The big problem now is cleaning up the damage from all that water inside the building.

“Several inches of water inside where there’s security. You know, there’s all types of equipment, screening areas, so I’m sure that there will be some damage, I don’t know the extent of that,” Ricky Fontana, New Haven Emergency Management Director.

Fontana saying this was the only part of New Haven where he was aware of damaging flooding. No residential areas suffered like this.

The airport is right next to some marshy wetlands, but this seems to be the result of just too much water all at once with 1.8 inches of rain in two hours. If you have a flight booked out of Tweed on Tuesday, or have someone coming in, check with the airline because it is probably not happening. Not any time soon at least.

Again, all flights have been cancelled until 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

