DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two high school graduates at the top of their class in Derby have a special bond dating back to birth.

On Thursday night, twin sisters Cayla and Alysa Cayer-McCarthy shared their graduation experience in a special way.

Cayla was the valedictorian and her sister Alysa was the salutatorian at Derby High School. While it’s a rare occurrence, for twins to take the first and second spots at the top of their class, it was the second time at Derby High School since 2011.

The twins have a lot in common, not only are they great students but they are both members of the National Honor Society. The twins also ran cross country together, were involved in numerous after-school activities and within their community.

These young women just wanted to share the big night with their classmates.

“Yeah, getting one and two is like a cool thing as twins. But, I’m just proud of everyone in our class. They’ve all had their little aspects and especially our friends who actually round out most of the top ten so I’m really proud of them as well,” Cayla said.

“I would say it’s less of a push and a competition and more of cooperation and collaboration. I mean not just between us but between a lot of the top 10,” Alysa said.

With Alysa heading to UConn and Cayla to Kentucky, there could be some sibling basketball rivalry over the next four years. To be on the safe side, their dad won’t be showing any favoritism.